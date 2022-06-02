Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World /  In Pics| London kicks in Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

In Pics| London kicks in Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II stands on the Balcony of Buckingham Palace bas the troops march past during the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations, in London on June 2, 2022. -(Photo by Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP)
2 min read . 05:33 PM ISTAgencies

Huge crowds cheered Queen Elizabeth II for the first of four days of celebrations to mark her record-breaking 70 years on the throne

LONDON :Huge crowds converged on central London in bright sunshine on Thursday for the start of four days of public events to mark Queen Elizabeth II's historic Platinum Jubilee, in what could be the last major public event of her long reign.

Dressed in dove blue, the monarch's hands clasped on a walking stick, she took a salute from mounted troops from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, under the fluttering royal standard.

View Full Image
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall gesture through a car window during the Trooping the Colour parade in celebration of Britain's Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, in London, Britain June 2, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
View Full Image
Carrying union flags and picnic bags, huge crowds massed Thursday near Buckingham Palace on a sunny morning, hoping to glimpse Queen Elizabeth II at the start of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

View Full Image
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, left, and Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, ride in a carriage as the Royal Procession leaves Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Color ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, Thursday June 2, 2022, (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)
View Full Image
Some spent the night in tents just to secure a spot outside Buckingham Palace to watch the Trooping the Colour military parade and see the queen and other royals on the palace balcony.

View Full Image
(L-R) Prince George of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge ride in a carriage during the Queen's Birthday Parade, (Photo by CHRIS JACKSON / POOL / AFP)
View Full Image
"It's probably going to be the only time -- or one of the only times -- that the queen is going to be able to do this," said Paul Fletcher, 55, who works for the National Health Service and had come with his family.

View Full Image
Members of the Household Division Foot Guards march past Buckingham Palace during the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, in London on June 2, 2022. -  (Photo by Paul ELLIS / POOL / AFP)
View Full Image
Union flags hung over the crowd barriers or stuck jauntily from headbands, while some fans wrapped themselves in the flag and painted it on their cheeks with facepaint.

Some wore T-shirts in the red, white and blue national colours or sequinned tops. Several men opted for a total look with union flag suits and hats.

Others added royal accessories such as coronets and mock-ermine cloaks.

View Full Image
Members of the Household Division Foot Guards' bands march back along The mall towards Buckingham Palace during the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, in London on June 2, 2022(Photo by Paul ELLIS / POOL / AFP)
View Full Image
Tens of thousands of people converged on central London in bright sunshine to witness the centuries-old Trooping the Colour military parade.

View Full Image
People wearing queen masks hold Union Jack flags near Buckingham Palace during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, in London, Britain, June 2, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
View Full Image
The 96-year-old monarch's appearance at the festivities for her record-breaking 70 years on the throne had been in doubt due to illness and recent mobility problems.

View Full Image
People sit on the grass near Buckingham Palace during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, in London, Britain, June 2, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
View Full Image
Elizabeth was a 25-year-old princess when she succeeded her father king George VI in 1952, bringing a rare touch of glamour to a battered nation recovering from World War II.

View Full Image
Members of Band of the Household Cavalry take part in the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, in London on  (Photo by Paul ELLIS / various sources / AFP)
View Full Image
Seventy years on, she is now the only monarch most Britons have ever known, becoming an enduring figurehead through often troubled times.

View Full Image
Members of the public fill The Mall ahead of a fly-past over Buckingham Palace, during the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, in London on June 2, 2022(Photo by Paul ELLIS / POOL / AFP)
View Full Image
