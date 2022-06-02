In Pics| London kicks in Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

In Pics| London kicks in Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations2 min read . 05:33 PM IST
Huge crowds cheered Queen Elizabeth II for the first of four days of celebrations to mark her record-breaking 70 years on the throne
LONDON :Huge crowds converged on central London in bright sunshine on Thursday for the start of four days of public events to mark Queen Elizabeth II's historic Platinum Jubilee, in what could be the last major public event of her long reign.
Dressed in dove blue, the monarch's hands clasped on a walking stick, she took a salute from mounted troops from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, under the fluttering royal standard.
Carrying union flags and picnic bags, huge crowds massed Thursday near Buckingham Palace on a sunny morning, hoping to glimpse Queen Elizabeth II at the start of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Some spent the night in tents just to secure a spot outside Buckingham Palace to watch the Trooping the Colour military parade and see the queen and other royals on the palace balcony.
"It's probably going to be the only time -- or one of the only times -- that the queen is going to be able to do this," said Paul Fletcher, 55, who works for the National Health Service and had come with his family.
Union flags hung over the crowd barriers or stuck jauntily from headbands, while some fans wrapped themselves in the flag and painted it on their cheeks with facepaint.
Some wore T-shirts in the red, white and blue national colours or sequinned tops. Several men opted for a total look with union flag suits and hats.
Others added royal accessories such as coronets and mock-ermine cloaks.
Tens of thousands of people converged on central London in bright sunshine to witness the centuries-old Trooping the Colour military parade.
The 96-year-old monarch's appearance at the festivities for her record-breaking 70 years on the throne had been in doubt due to illness and recent mobility problems.
Elizabeth was a 25-year-old princess when she succeeded her father king George VI in 1952, bringing a rare touch of glamour to a battered nation recovering from World War II.
Seventy years on, she is now the only monarch most Britons have ever known, becoming an enduring figurehead through often troubled times.
