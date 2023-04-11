In pics: More than 500 people evacuated as wildfire engulfs South Korean city

Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 10:48 PM IST

Hundreds of people were evacuated from their houses after a small incident of short circuit turned into a massive wildfire in South Korea's eastern coastal city of Gangneung on Tuesday

1/8Strong winds turned a minor fire incident into a massive wildfire in South Korea's eastern coastal city of Gangneung on Tuesday morning. The massive fire could was visible from kilometres away from its beaches.

2/8As many as 500 people were evacuated from their houses as the wildfire continued to spread across the area. The massive fire left three people injured including two firefighters. Dozens of buildings were also destroyed due to the fire.

3/8The fire was reported to be started after strong winds blew a tree over into a live overhead power cables, that ignited flames. A body was found later in the afternoon in a burnt house by firefighters. It was difficult for firefighters to put out the fast moving blaze due to strong winds, but rain helped in controlling the fire.

4/8Several photos and videos emerging out of the South Korean city have showed how a small accident turned into a massive forest fire that forced hundreds of people to move out of their houses.

5/8To minimise casualty due to the wildfire, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol had ordered quick mobilisation of resources to put out the fire as soon as possible and quickly evacuate nearby residents.

6/8Luckily, there was no high casualty due to the wildfire. But the accident caused huge losss in terms of houses and property.

7/8In the rescue operation, firefighters also helped local residents in taking out their cattle of villages that were affected due to the massive fire that broke out due to a minor accident and strong winds.