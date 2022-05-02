In Pics | PM Modi receives guard of honour at Federal Chancellery in Berlin

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
During his visit to Germany, the PM will hold his first in-person meeting with the newly appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Modi and Olaf Scholz will also co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC)
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
BERLIN :
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on his three-day Europe visit. On the first leg of this journey, PM Modi has arrived in Germany where he received a guard of honour at Federal Chancellery in the presence of German Challancer Olaf Scholz.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
BERLIN :
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on his three-day Europe visit. On the first leg of this journey, PM Modi has arrived in Germany where he received a guard of honour at Federal Chancellery in the presence of German Challancer Olaf Scholz.
See pictures of the event here
See pictures of the event here
The Prime Minister greeted members of the Indian community, who were awaiting his arrival at Hotel Adlon Kempinski in Berlin. Many children along with their parents were present at the hotel, waving their hands at the Prime Minister's arrival.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Prime Minister greeted members of the Indian community, who were awaiting his arrival at Hotel Adlon Kempinski in Berlin. Many children along with their parents were present at the hotel, waving their hands at the Prime Minister's arrival.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
The people chanted "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" on seeing the Prime Minister.
The people chanted "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" on seeing the Prime Minister.
Before departing for Federal Chancellery in Berlin, PM Modi was again greeted by the Indian diaspora.
Before departing for Federal Chancellery in Berlin, PM Modi was again greeted by the Indian diaspora.
During his visit to Germany, PM Modi will hold his first in-person meeting with the newly appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz. PM Modi and Olaf Scholz will also co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).
During his visit to Germany, PM Modi will hold his first in-person meeting with the newly appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz. PM Modi and Olaf Scholz will also co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).
The 6th IGC will be followed by a high-level roundtable where PM and Chancellor Scholz will interact with the top CEOs of both countries. PM Modi will also address the Indian diaspora in Germany.
The 6th IGC will be followed by a high-level roundtable where PM and Chancellor Scholz will interact with the top CEOs of both countries. PM Modi will also address the Indian diaspora in Germany.
PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Denmark on Tuesday to hold talks with leaders from Nordic countries, along with other high-level interactions, the visit will conclude with a stopover in Paris on Wednesday where the Prime Minister will meet the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.
PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Denmark on Tuesday to hold talks with leaders from Nordic countries, along with other high-level interactions, the visit will conclude with a stopover in Paris on Wednesday where the Prime Minister will meet the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.