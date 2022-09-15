In Pics: Queue stretches for miles to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II 8 Photos . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 01:24 PM IST Livemint One of the biggest logistical events ever witnesse... moreOne of the biggest logistical events ever witnessed in London is underway on Thursday as the first few thousand members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament complex in the heart of the UK capital 1/8A week since the 96-year-old monarch died peacefully at her Scottish summer residence of Balmoral Castle, her coffin has been part of a historic journey by road and air until it was conveyed in a grand procession from Buckingham Palace to lie in state in the historic hall within the Palace of Westminster. (AP) 2/8The ancient ceremony of Lying-in-State, dating back to the 19th century, involves the coffin resting on a raised platform called catafalque in the middle of Westminster Hall as members of the queuing public are allowed in to walk briskly past. (REUTERS) 3/8Guards and soldiers take part in a rehearsal for the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP) 4/8According to the Department of Digital, Media and Sports (DCMS), which is coordinating the logistical aspect of the ceremony, the queue would not be allowed to get any longer than 16 kilometres and has warned mourners of an estimated 30-hour overnight wait to get to Westminster Hall ( REUTERS) 5/8The Lying-in-State, which involves mourners from around the UK and even different parts of the world join a swiftly moving queue to walk through the hall, some pausing very briefly at the side of the coffin in. (REUTERS) 6/8Within hours of the Lying-in-State ceremony opening to the public at 5pm local time on Wednesday evening, the queue was said to be over 4-km-long winding around the river Thames. ( REUTERS) 7/8The 24-hour round-the-clock process will remain open to the public until 6.30am local time on Monday, just hours before the funeral ceremony for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch at Westminster Abbey at 11 am (AP) 8/8Thousands of people are waiting in line to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state at Westminster Hall in London. The queue is expected to stretch all the way to Southwark Park in south London, roughly the same as India Gate to the Hauz Khan neighbourhood in Delhi, India