In Pics: Russia-Ukraine crisis as tensions rise to new high

Updated: 20 Feb 2022, 08:13 PM IST
Last-ditch diplomatic efforts were underway on Sunday to prevent what Western powers warn could be the imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine and a catastrophic European war.
With tension running high over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine, cease-fire monitors along the line dividing Ukrainian government forces and Russian-backed separatists reported a surge in violations.
Russia is extending military drills near Ukraine's northern borders after two days of sustained shelling along the contact line between Ukrainian soldiers and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. The exercises in Belarus, which borders Ukraine to the north, originally were set to end on Sunday.
Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has said it's high time for the West to put sanctions against Russia. "Russia has to be stopped right now. We see how events are unfolding," Kuleba said, reported Reuters.
Ukraine's foreign minster Kuleba on Sunday also called for an international investigation of alleged Ukrainian shelling of Russian territory. "We never did it and have nothing to hide," said Kuleba, reported Reuters.
Kremlin has said repeated Western naming of dates for the Russian invasion of Ukraine is provocative and can have adverse consequences, Reuters reported citing news agency Interfax.
French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian leader Vladimir Putin spoke over the phone on Sunday to talk about the ongoing situation in Ukraine, Macron's office said, reports AFP. The call was described by the French side as a last-ditch effort to stop Russia from invading Ukraine. The call began at 11 AM (1000 GMT).
Belarus' Defence Ministry has said that it will extend joint military exercises with Russia even though they were scheduled to end on Sunday. Belarus' Defence Ministry said the decision to extend the military drills was taken keeping in mind the escalating situation along the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbass, reported Reuters.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said harsh sanctions will be imposed on Russia if it launches an invasion on Ukraine, including blocking Russian companies from raising money on financial markets, and the ownership of companies and properties revealed, reported Reuters.
Hundreds of artillery shells exploded along the contact line between Ukrainian soldiers and Russia-backed separatists, and thousands of people evacuated eastern Ukraine, further increasing fears on Sunday that the volatile region could spark a Russian invasion.
