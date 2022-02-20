In Pics: Russia-Ukraine crisis as tensions rise to new high

With tension running high over Russia ’s military buildup near Ukraine, cease-fire monitors along the line dividing Ukrainian government forces and Russian-backed separatists reported a surge in violations.

Last-ditch diplomatic efforts were underway on Sunday to prevent what Western powers warn could be the imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine and a catastrophic European war.

View Full Image People from Donetsk, the territory controlled by a pro-Russia separatist government in eastern Ukraine, gather to fill in documents after evacuating in the Rostov-on-Don region, near the border with Ukraine, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo) (AP)

Russia is extending military drills near Ukraine's northern borders after two days of sustained shelling along the contact line between Ukrainian soldiers and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. The exercises in Belarus, which borders Ukraine to the north, originally were set to end on Sunday.

View Full Image In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, February 4 2022, tanks and armored vehicles move during the Belarusian and Russian joint military drills at Brestsky firing range, Belarus. (AP )

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has said it's high time for the West to put sanctions against Russia. "Russia has to be stopped right now. We see how events are unfolding," Kuleba said, reported Reuters.

View Full Image The West fears that a Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent, while Russia maintains it has no plans to do so but wants its security concerns addressed (AP photo) (AP)

Ukraine's foreign minster Kuleba on Sunday also called for an international investigation of alleged Ukrainian shelling of Russian territory. "We never did it and have nothing to hide," said Kuleba, reported Reuters.

View Full Image In this image taken from video and released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, Russian rocket launchers fire during military drills near Orenburg in the Urals, Russia in December 2021. ( AP photo) (AP)

Kremlin has said repeated Western naming of dates for the Russian invasion of Ukraine is provocative and can have adverse consequences, Reuters reported citing news agency Interfax.

View Full Image As part of the show of force, Moscow has moved trainloads of troops, tanks and weapons from the Far East and Siberia to Belarus for joint war games, drawing Western concerns that Russia could use them as a cover for an invasion. In this photo, the Russian navy's missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov sails off for an exercise in the Arctic. (AP photo) (AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian leader Vladimir Putin spoke over the phone on Sunday to talk about the ongoing situation in Ukraine, Macron's office said, reports AFP. The call was described by the French side as a last-ditch effort to stop Russia from invading Ukraine. The call began at 11 AM (1000 GMT).

View Full Image By concentrating troops that could attack Ukraine from many directions, Putin has demonstrated a readiness to escalate the crisis to achieve his goals. This photo shows Russian military vehicle moves during a military exercise at a training ground in the Rostov region, Russia. (AP photo) (AP)

Belarus' Defence Ministry has said that it will extend joint military exercises with Russia even though they were scheduled to end on Sunday. Belarus' Defence Ministry said the decision to extend the military drills was taken keeping in mind the escalating situation along the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbass, reported Reuters.

View Full Image In this image from a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on 2 February, 2022, Russian and Belarusian armored vehicles drive during a joint military drills at Brestsky firing range, Belarus. (AP photo) (AP)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said harsh sanctions will be imposed on Russia if it launches an invasion on Ukraine, including blocking Russian companies from raising money on financial markets, and the ownership of companies and properties revealed, reported Reuters.

View Full Image President Joe Biden’s administration also has deployed additional U.S. troops to Poland, Romania and Germany in a show of Washington’s commitment to protect NATO’s eastern flank. The US and its allies have delivered planeloads of weapons and munitions to Ukraine. In this photo, you can see armored vehicles fire during the Belarusian and Russian joint military drills at Brestsky firing range, Belarus. (AP photo) (AP)

View Full Image In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on 4 February multiple rocket launchers fire during the Belarusian and Russian joint military drills at Brestsky firing range, Belarus (AP photo) (AP)

Hundreds of artillery shells exploded along the contact line between Ukrainian soldiers and Russia-backed separatists, and thousands of people evacuated eastern Ukraine, further increasing fears on Sunday that the volatile region could spark a Russian invasion.

