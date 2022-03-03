In Pics | Russia-Ukraine war enters Day 8; shelling, bombing continue

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Both the countries are engaging in the second round of talks over the crisis today, even though Russia's advance in key cities of Ukraine continues
As Russia's military offensive against Ukraine enters the eighth day, more than a million people have been displaced
As Russia's military offensive against Ukraine enters the eighth day, more than a million people have been displaced. Both the countries are engaging in the second round of talks over the crisis today, even though Russia's advance in key cities of Ukraine continues. As per the latest developments, some of the key areas of cities like Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Odea, Kherson are already under Russian control.
As of Thursday's latest reports, Russian troops are in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson and forced their way into the council building, the mayor said after a day of conflicting claims over whether Moscow had made the first major gain of a city in its eight-day-long invasion.
The invasion was denounced by the United Nations in a historic vote, as global brands exited Russia and the rouble hit record lows.
Click on the image to enlarge
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office says a second round of talks with Russia aimed at stopping the fighting that has sent more than 1 million people fleeing over Ukraine's borders, has begun in neighboring Belarus, but the two sides appeared to have little common ground.
Click on the image to enlarge
Russian forces have seized a strategic Ukrainian seaport and besieged another. Those moves are part of efforts to cut the country off from its coastline even as Moscow said Thursday it was ready for talks to end the fighting.
Russia's assault on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, continued Wednesday, with a Russian strike hitting the regional police and intelligence headquarters, according to the Ukrainian state emergency service.
Click on the image to enlarge
Russia's space agency Roscosmos said it will be changing its programme to prioritise making satellites for military purposes as Moscow becomes increasingly isolated following its invasion of Ukraine.
Click on the image to enlarge
Russia’s foreign minister says Moscow is ready for peace talks but will press its effort to destroy Ukraine’s military infrastructure, which the Kremlin claims is threatening Russia.
Click on the image to enlarge
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told Russian state television he had no doubt that a solution to the Ukrainian crisis will be found, but Russia's dialogue with the West needs to be based on mutual respect.
Click on the image to enlarge
Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed no let-up in his invasion of Ukraine on March 3, even as the warring sides met for ceasefire talks and Kyiv demanded safe passage for besieged civilians.
Click on the image to enlarge
Russian President Vladimir Putin tells French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that any attempts by Kyiv to delay negotiations would result in Moscow adding more items to its list of demands
