In Pics | Russia-Ukraine war enters Day 8; shelling, bombing continue

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

As Russia's military offensive against Ukraine enters the eighth day, more than a million people have been displaced. Both the countries are engaging in the second round of talks over the crisis today, even though Russia's advance in key cities of Ukraine continues. As per the latest developments, some of the key areas of cities like Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Odea, Kherson are already under Russian control. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As Russia's military offensive against Ukraine enters the eighth day, more than a million people have been displaced. Both the countries are engaging in the second round of talks over the crisis today, even though Russia's advance in key cities of Ukraine continues. As per the latest developments, some of the key areas of cities like Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Odea, Kherson are already under Russian control.

As of Thursday's latest reports, Russian troops are in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson and forced their way into the council building, the mayor said after a day of conflicting claims over whether Moscow had made the first major gain of a city in its eight-day-long invasion. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

As of Thursday's latest reports, Russian troops are in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson and forced their way into the council building, the mayor said after a day of conflicting claims over whether Moscow had made the first major gain of a city in its eight-day-long invasion. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The invasion was denounced by the United Nations in a historic vote, as global brands exited Russia and the rouble hit record lows. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The invasion was denounced by the United Nations in a historic vote, as global brands exited Russia and the rouble hit record lows. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

View Full Image A woman kisses a man good bye after boarding a Lviv bound train, in Kyiv, Ukraine (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Click on the image to enlarge

View Full Image A woman kisses a man good bye after boarding a Lviv bound train, in Kyiv, Ukraine (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Click on the image to enlarge

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office says a second round of talks with Russia aimed at stopping the fighting that has sent more than 1 million people fleeing over Ukraine's borders, has begun in neighboring Belarus, but the two sides appeared to have little common ground.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office says a second round of talks with Russia aimed at stopping the fighting that has sent more than 1 million people fleeing over Ukraine's borders, has begun in neighboring Belarus, but the two sides appeared to have little common ground.

View Full Image Firefighters hose down a burning building after bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Click on the image to enlarge

View Full Image Firefighters hose down a burning building after bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Click on the image to enlarge

Russian forces have seized a strategic Ukrainian seaport and besieged another. Those moves are part of efforts to cut the country off from its coastline even as Moscow said Thursday it was ready for talks to end the fighting.

Russian forces have seized a strategic Ukrainian seaport and besieged another. Those moves are part of efforts to cut the country off from its coastline even as Moscow said Thursday it was ready for talks to end the fighting.

View Full Image A local resident looks at his house destroyed in a Russian air raid in Kharkiv, Ukraine (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko) Click on the image to enlarge {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

View Full Image A local resident looks at his house destroyed in a Russian air raid in Kharkiv, Ukraine (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko) Click on the image to enlarge {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Russia's assault on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, continued Wednesday, with a Russian strike hitting the regional police and intelligence headquarters, according to the Ukrainian state emergency service. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Russia's assault on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, continued Wednesday, with a Russian strike hitting the regional police and intelligence headquarters, according to the Ukrainian state emergency service. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

View Full Image A residential building destroyed by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the settlement of Borodyanka in the Kyiv region. (REUTERS) Click on the image to enlarge

View Full Image A residential building destroyed by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the settlement of Borodyanka in the Kyiv region. (REUTERS) Click on the image to enlarge

Russia's space agency Roscosmos said it will be changing its programme to prioritise making satellites for military purposes as Moscow becomes increasingly isolated following its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia's space agency Roscosmos said it will be changing its programme to prioritise making satellites for military purposes as Moscow becomes increasingly isolated following its invasion of Ukraine.

View Full Image Members of the Territorial Defence Force stand guard at a check point, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, at the Independence Square in central Kyiv, Ukraine REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko Click on the image to enlarge

View Full Image Members of the Territorial Defence Force stand guard at a check point, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, at the Independence Square in central Kyiv, Ukraine REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko Click on the image to enlarge

Russia’s foreign minister says Moscow is ready for peace talks but will press its effort to destroy Ukraine’s military infrastructure, which the Kremlin claims is threatening Russia.

Russia’s foreign minister says Moscow is ready for peace talks but will press its effort to destroy Ukraine’s military infrastructure, which the Kremlin claims is threatening Russia.

View Full Image A woman, who did not want to be identified, poses for a photograph as she holds her newborn girl in the basement of a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward and used as a bomb shelter during air raid alerts, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday AP/PTI Click on the image to enlarge

View Full Image A woman, who did not want to be identified, poses for a photograph as she holds her newborn girl in the basement of a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward and used as a bomb shelter during air raid alerts, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday AP/PTI Click on the image to enlarge

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told Russian state television he had no doubt that a solution to the Ukrainian crisis will be found, but Russia's dialogue with the West needs to be based on mutual respect. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told Russian state television he had no doubt that a solution to the Ukrainian crisis will be found, but Russia's dialogue with the West needs to be based on mutual respect. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

View Full Image A woman waits to board an evacuation train at Kyiv's central train station (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP) Click on the image to enlarge

View Full Image A woman waits to board an evacuation train at Kyiv's central train station (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP) Click on the image to enlarge

Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed no let-up in his invasion of Ukraine on March 3, even as the warring sides met for ceasefire talks and Kyiv demanded safe passage for besieged civilians.

Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed no let-up in his invasion of Ukraine on March 3, even as the warring sides met for ceasefire talks and Kyiv demanded safe passage for besieged civilians.

View Full Image A Ukrainian man stands in the rubble in Zhytomyr on March 02, 2022, following a Russian bombing the day before. - The shelling killed at least 3 people and injured nearly 20 according to locals and local authorities, destroyed a local market and at least 10 houses. (Photo by Emmanuel DUPARCQ / AFP) Click on the image to enlarge

View Full Image A Ukrainian man stands in the rubble in Zhytomyr on March 02, 2022, following a Russian bombing the day before. - The shelling killed at least 3 people and injured nearly 20 according to locals and local authorities, destroyed a local market and at least 10 houses. (Photo by Emmanuel DUPARCQ / AFP) Click on the image to enlarge

Russian President Vladimir Putin tells French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that any attempts by Kyiv to delay negotiations would result in Moscow adding more items to its list of demands

Russian President Vladimir Putin tells French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that any attempts by Kyiv to delay negotiations would result in Moscow adding more items to its list of demands

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}