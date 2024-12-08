UK is in for more strong winds following the passage of Storm Darragh.
Northern Ireland could experience gusts of up to 80mph until 6am on Sunday. After that, a new yellow weather warning for strong winds will be in effect for much of England and Wales, according to the Met Office.
Inland areas may see gusts of 35-45mph, while coastal regions could face winds reaching up to 70mph during the morning.
Check pictures of destruction caused by Storm Darragh:
Two men were killed by falling trees hitting their vehicles. West Midlands Police said the latest victim was killed when a tree fell and hit his car on Silver Birch Road, Erdington, on Saturday afternoon.
Sergeant Benjamin Parsons, of the roads policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this time, and his next of kin have been informed." The road was closed with drivers urged to avoid the area.
On Saturday, Storm Darragh brought winds of up to 93mph in certain areas, leading to widespread warnings for people to stay indoors, power outages affecting tens of thousands, and train service cancellations.
The Government’s “risk to life" alert came into effect at 1am on Saturday and was sent to people within the area covered by the Met Office’s rare red warning for wind in parts of Wales and south-west England.
Energy Networks Association said 259,000 customers across England, Scotland and Wales were without power as of Saturday evening. It said that 80% of homes affected by the storm have been reconnected.
The Environment Agency had 56 flood warnings in place in England on Saturday evening, meaning flooding is expected.
Trains were disrupted or suspended on several routes including from Glasgow to Edinburgh in Scotland, and between Cambridge and Stansted Airport in eastern England. Rail operator CrossCountry, which operates nationwide, put a "do not travel" notice in place for Saturday due to cancellations and severe delays.
Storm Darragh comes two weeks after Storm Bert battered much of Britain, causing "devastating" flooding in parts of Wales and knocking out power to thousands of homes in Ireland.
A separate amber warning, which is less serious than the red alert but still flags a "potential risk to life and property", covering a larger stretch of the UK and Northern Ireland is in place until Saturday night.
