In pics | These properties cost over $10,000 a month: Have a look

9 Photos . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 05:56 PM IST Livemint

Here are some examples, of what more than $10,000 ... more

A list of the most recently rented Properties Where Rent Costs More Than $10,000 a Month. ( ForRent)
The Grand, an apartment with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, located within Frank Gehry-designed complex, in downtown Los Angeles, California, with monthly rent of $10,250.  (The Wall Street Journal)
The Grand, with the area of 1,638 Square feet and has 9-foot ceilings, having an open kitchen with white stone slabs, cabinets from oak, soft-close drawers, also has a Bosch stacked washer and dryer, and a closet system. Amenities found there includes a lobby, a garden terrace, a pool deck, fire pits, a fitness center and and a bar. (The Wall Street Journal)
Waterline Square, an apartment with two-bedroom and two-bathroom, located in Upper West Side, Manhattan, N.Y, with monthly rent of $10,550. (The Wall Street Journal)
Waterline Square, with the area of 1,235 square feet, having an open kitchen with a waterfall island, wine refrigerator, fully vented range hood, waste disposal and a Bosch-designed appliance package. Amenities include a halfpipe skate park, a 25-meter indoor pool, a dog playground and a nearly 3-acre park. (The Wall Street Journal)
The Beach, a penthouse unit with four bedrooms and four bathrooms, located in Jersey City, N.J, with monthly rent of $10,995. (The Wall Street Journal)
The Beach, a penthouse unit with the area of 2,403 square feet, also having a 745-square-foot wraparound terrace. The kitchen has quartz slabs, GE Appliances and a pull-down faucet, in-unit washer and dryer and smart climate control. Amenities there include waterfront courtyard, a fire pit, grilling stations, an outdoor pool and a roof deck. (The Wall Street Journal)
Fifteen Fifty, a penthouse with two-bedroom and two-bathroom, located in Van Mission neighborhood of San Francisco, California, with monthly rent of $11,500. (The Wall Street Journal)
Fifteen Fifty, a penthouse unit with an area of 1,456 square feet, has a kitchen with Calacatta Caldia marble and appliances including a wine refrigerator and a built-in coffee machine. It has a wide-plank oak flooring and floor-to-ceiling windows equipped with automatic solar shades. The building is home to an Equinox Van Mission Fitness Club. Amenities found at the building include a 12,000-square-foot private park, and a rooftop pool deck. (The Wall Street Journal)
