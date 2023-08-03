In Pics: Typhoon Khanun causes massive destruction, uproots trees, floods roads

14 Photos . Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 12:49 PM IST

1/14A view of flooded road posted on Instagram following typhoon Khanun's impact in Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, Japan on August 2. (@taku.triple_marine via REUTERS)

2/14Tree uprooted by strong winds brought in by Typhoon Khanun in the city of Naha, Okinawa prefecture on August 2, captured by Kyodo. (AFP)

3/14A fallen tree uprooted by Typhoon Khanun posted on Instagram following destruction caused by the typhoon in Japan's Nago that brought in strong winds and heavy rain on August 2. (@taku.triple_marine via REUTERS)

4/14The city of Naha in Okinawa prefecture, Japan, experienced the impact of Typhoon Khanun as high winds battered the area. The powerful typhoon brought strong winds and heavy rain, causing scattered debris to litter the downtown streets. (AFP)

5/14On July 29, the city of Manila in the Philippines experienced the intensification of the southwest monsoon rain brought about by Typhoon Khanun. In the midst of the flooding caused by the heavy rainfall, a man pushes his pedicab through a flooded street of Manila. (AFP)

6/14Typhoon Khanun's movement on August 1, 2023, as it advanced northwards towards Japan's southwestern island of Okinawa, captured by National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT). (AP)

7/14In the midst of Typhoon Khanun intensifying the southwest monsoon rain on July 29, an image captured a man standing at the back of a jeepney, navigating through a flooded street in Manila (AFP)

8/14In anticipation of Typhoon Khanun approaching the northeastern coast of Taiwan on August 3, a man in Keelung was seen taking photographs of sculptures covered in plastic wrap and secured with straps. (AFP)

9/14A view of downtown Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, Japan, is depicted during a power blackout caused by Typhoon Khanun on August 2, captured by Kyodo. (via REUTERS)

10/14A tree lies uprooted on a street in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, Japan, as Typhoon Khanun batters the area. (via REUTERS)

11/14Workers can be seen diligently working to restore the destruction on August 3 caused by Typhoon Khanun in a shopping district in Naha, Okinawa prefecture, southern Japan. (AP)

12/14A rainstorm brought by Typhoon Khanun lashes Naha, Okinawa prefecture, in southern Japan on August 2. The powerful typhoon made landfall in the region. (AP)

13/14On August 3, a woman walks past a closed store with taped windows in Taipei, amid warnings of floods and high winds in northern Taiwan due to Typhoon Khanun. (REUTERS)