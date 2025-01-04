Stargazers across the globe were treated to a stunning sight on Friday as Venus appeared shining brightly above a crescent Moon. The celestial event was visible to the naked eye in countries like the UK to the US, China and Turkey.
Known as the Evening or Morning Star, Venus is often the brightest "star" in the sky when it makes an appearance. Its prominence in the night sky captivated many, offering a breathtaking view for astronomy enthusiasts and casual observers alike.
Looking ahead, the new year promises more astronomical delights. On January 18, 2025, Venus will be visible alongside Saturn, appearing just 2.2° apart, providing another spectacular viewing opportunity. Additionally, the Quadrantid meteor shower, ongoing since December 26, will peak on January 6 and continue through January 12. Stargazers can expect to spot shooting stars blazing across the sky during this time.