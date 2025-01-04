Stargazers across the globe were treated to a stunning sight on Friday as Venus appeared shining brightly above a crescent Moon. The celestial event was visible to the naked eye in countries like the UK to the US, China and Turkey. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Known as the Evening or Morning Star, Venus is often the brightest "star" in the sky when it makes an appearance. Its prominence in the night sky captivated many, offering a breathtaking view for astronomy enthusiasts and casual observers alike.

Looking ahead, the new year promises more astronomical delights. On January 18, 2025, Venus will be visible alongside Saturn, appearing just 2.2° apart, providing another spectacular viewing opportunity. Additionally, the Quadrantid meteor shower, ongoing since December 26, will peak on January 6 and continue through January 12. Stargazers can expect to spot shooting stars blazing across the sky during this time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Venus and the Moon are seen from Whitley Bay in North Tyneside, England, Friday Jan. 3, 2025. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

A crescent moon and the planet Venus straddle a cross on top of Quebec Baptist Church in Ellaville, Georgia, U.S. January 3, 2025. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe

A crescent moon and the planet Venus are seen next to an oak tree in Ellaville, Georgia, U.S. January 3, 2025. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe

A crescent moon is seen next to a cross on top of Quebec Baptist Church in Ellaville, Georgia, U.S. January 3, 2025. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe

The crescent Moon is pictured in Buenos Aires on January 3, 2025. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP)