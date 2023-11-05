In Pictures: From Washington to Berlin and Istanbul, protests against Israel's war against Gaza 21 Photos . Updated: 05 Nov 2023, 08:53 AM IST Livemint Protesters gathered in cities worldwide, including Washington, Berlin, and Istanbul, to demonstrate against Israel's military campaign in Gaza. Demonstrators expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people, condemning the violence and calling for a peaceful resolution to the conflict. 1/21Protesters during a pro-Palestinian demonstration at Freedom Plaza in Washington, DC, US, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Hamas accused Israel of undermining an agreement that allowed foreigners and dual-nationals start leaving the Gaza Strip, risking a collapse of the deal as countries from the US to UK race to get their citizens out of the besieged territory. 2/21Protesters during a pro-Palestinian demonstration at Freedom Plaza in Washington, DC, US, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photographer: Nathan Howard/Bloomberg 3/21Protesters wave Palestinian flags during a pro-Palestinian demonstration at Freedom Plaza in Washington, DC, US, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photographer: Nathan Howard/Bloomberg 4/21A protester gestures a peace sign during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in front of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photographer: Nathan Howard/Bloomberg 5/21A protesters carries a symbolic body bag during a pro-Palestinian demonstration at Freedom Plaza in Washington, DC, US, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photographer: Nathan Howard/Bloomberg 6/21Palestinian children hold posters during a protest in solidarity with children in the Gaza Strip, in the city of Ramallah on November,4, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. Thousands of civilians, both Palestinians and Israelis, have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip entered southern Israel in an unprecedented attack triggering a war declared by Israel on Hamas with retaliatory bombings on Gaza. (Photo by Zain JAAFAR / AFP) 7/21Protesters during a pro-Palestinian demonstration at Freedom Plaza in Washington, DC, US, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Photographer: Nathan Howard/Bloomberg 8/21Police stand as Israeli demonstrators shout slogans against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an anti-government protest in Jerusalem on November 4, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP) 9/21Protesters hold up placards during the 'London Rally For Palestine' in Trafalgar Square, central London on November 4, 2023, calling for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. 10/21WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 04: Protesters gather in Freedom Plaza during the National March on Washington for Palestine while calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas on November 4, 2023 in Washington, DC. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that there will be no ceasefire or pause in hostilities in the Gaza Strip until all hostages held by Hamas are released. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) 11/21A member of the Bolivarian militia participates in a march to protest against Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip and in support of the Palestinian people in Caracas on November 4, 2023. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP) 12/21WASHINGTON, DC NOVEMBER 04: A protester on top of a traffic light at the corner of Freedom Plaza shouts Free, Free, Palestine during the National March on Washington for Palestine while calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas on November 4, 2023 in Washington, DC. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that there will be no ceasefire or pause in hostilities in the Gaza Strip until all hostages held by Hamas are released. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) 13/21A woman holds a sign reading Free Palestine during a protest in support of the Palestinian people in Barcelona on November 4, 2023. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP) 14/21Protesters take part in a protest inside Charing Cross station following the 'London Rally For Palestine' in, central London on November 4, 2023, as they call for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. 15/21Protesters gather with placards and flags during the 'London Rally For Palestine' in Trafalgar Square, central London on November 4, 2023, calling for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) 16/21Protestors take part in a march for Gaza on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press via AP) 17/21Anti-war activists wave their flags as they protest outside of the White House during a pro-Palestinian demonstration asking for a cease fire in Gaza in Washington, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) 18/21Anti-war activists protest outside of the White House during a pro-Palestinian demonstration asking for a cease fire in Gaza in Washington, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) 19/21Demonstrators gather at Trafalgar Square as they protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in London, Britain, November 4, 2023. REUTERS/Toby Melville REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein 21/21An Israeli woman calling for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip is comforted by another protester after an argument with a right-wing Israeli in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)