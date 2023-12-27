In Putin’s Russia, Snitching Enforces a United Front—and an Outlet for Revenge
Ann M. Simmons ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 6 min read 27 Dec 2023, 03:19 PM IST
SummaryThousands of people may have fallen victim to the proliferating trend of Russians informing on colleagues, acquaintances or people with whom they have only fleeting contact.
In June, Kamilla Murashova was fined 30,000 rubles, equivalent to about $330, after a stranger traveling on the same train reported her to police for the badges displayed on her everyday red backpack.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less