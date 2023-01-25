In reversal, US poised to approve Abrams tanks for Ukraine5 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 01:58 AM IST
The US is planning to approve sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine against Russia. The decision could be announced on Wednesday
In what would be a reversal, the Biden administration is poised to approve sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, U.S. officials said Tuesday, as international reluctance to send tanks to the battlefront against the Russians begins to erode. The decision could be announced as soon as Wednesday, though it could take months or years for the tanks to be delivered.
