In Saudi Arabia, surge in domestic travel helps tourism rebound

A $4 billion tourism development fund created by the government in June signed its first deal a few days ago, and has “five other projects in the pipeline before the end of the year," Al-Khateeb said. The fund agreed to collaborate with Al Oula Group to finance the development of a five-star hotel operated by Fairmont Hotels & Resorts Inc., part of a 40,000 square meter waterfront project in the city of Khobar.