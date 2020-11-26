In Singapore, bargains for luxury homes are few and far between

In Singapore, bargains for luxury homes are few and far between5 min read . 04:37 PM IST
The priciest condos have been slower to sell, but overall, the high-end market rebounded quickly after the coronavirus outbreak
Priyesh Shah looked at more than a dozen high-end apartments in Singapore as he searched recently for a permanent home for his young family. The New Jersey native has worked in Singapore for eight years and, like many others, hoped the coronavirus-triggered economic downturn would be a good buying opportunity.
Instead, the tech professional found that prices had barely budged and that many new condos were quickly being snapped up. “It’s a stable market without any ridiculous deals," says Mr. Shah. “I don’t think it works like that here."
