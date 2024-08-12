In Syria’s hinterlands, the US wages a hidden campaign against a resurgent IS
The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 12 Aug 2024, 03:18 PM IST
SummaryDefeated by American-led forces half a decade ago, the terrorist group is rebounding amid the chaos of the Middle East.
U.S. SPECIAL FORCES BASE, Northeastern Syria—American commandos are scrambling to contain a resurgence of Islamic State where the militant group once imposed its violent religious fervor on vast territories and millions of people.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less