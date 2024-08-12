In Syria’s hinterlands, the US wages a hidden campaign against a resurgent IS

U.S.-aligned SDF personnel report having captured 233 suspected Islamic State fighters in 28 operations in the first seven months of the year. American aircraft have conducted three strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria, and one in Iraq, so far this year. The U.S., which now has 900 military and civilian defense personnel in Syria and 2,500 in Iraq, carried out four strikes against Islamic State all of last year. American forces have assisted in nearly 50 other airstrikes conducted by the Iraqi air force since the beginning of last year, according to Pentagon data.