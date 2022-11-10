In Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, women are banned from using gyms2 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 03:46 PM IST
Taliban officials say they have banned women from going to gyms after its rules on gender segregation were not followed
The Taliban is banning women from using gyms in Afghanistan, an official said Thursday, the religious group's latest edict cracking down on women's rights and freedoms since they took power more than a year ago.