In Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, women are banned from using gyms

Mohammed Akef Mohajer, a Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Ministry of Vice and Virtue, said the group had “tried its best" over the past 15 months to avoid closing parks and gyms for women, ordering separate days of the week for male and female access or imposing gender segregation. “But, unfortunately, the orders were not obeyed and the rules were violated, and we had to close parks and gyms for women," said Mahjer.