In the future, solar and wind will be everywhere you look

But let’s say all road vehicles and buildings were to go electric. To keep emissions in line with the 2 degrees Celsius warming limit prescribed by the Paris climate agreement, the power sector would have to deploy around 26,000 terawatt hours of wind and solar generation by 2050, which would cover a land area the size of Turkey. The land-use impacts in this scenario differ by country: It would take less than 1% of land in the U.S., China, and India, but as much as 7.4% in Germany. While the latter is a big number, it’s still much smaller than woodland, which accounts for 30.6% of Germany’s total land area, and agriculture, which covers 51.7%.