In tit for tat, China to restrict visas of US officials

China has decided to restrict the visas for U.S. officials, in response to the U.S. visa restrictions on some China officials, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The United States was restricting visas of some Chinese officials for involvement in "repressive acts" against ethnic and religious minority groups, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this month.

The United States was restricting visas of some Chinese officials for involvement in "repressive acts" against ethnic and religious minority groups, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this month.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

