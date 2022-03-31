Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World /  In tit for tat, China to restrict visas of US officials

In tit for tat, China to restrict visas of US officials

China will restrict the visas for US officials, in response to the US visa restrictions on some China officials.
1 min read . 02:15 PM IST Reuters

  • The United States was restricting visas of some Chinese officials for involvement in ‘repressive acts’ against ethnic and religious minority groups, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this month

China has decided to restrict the visas for U.S. officials, in response to the U.S. visa restrictions on some China officials, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

The United States was restricting visas of some Chinese officials for involvement in "repressive acts" against ethnic and religious minority groups, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this month.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

