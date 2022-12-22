In viral tweet thread, parody writer claims she is the new Twitter CEO

As the thread goes on, the parodic intent of the tweet is clear as she lampoons Elon Musk. "He is so much more than the apartheid profiteer heir of an emerald mine owner who openly hates him, he is a man whose current only friend is Jared Kushner. I know that with his level of know-how and unimpeachable foresight, Elon Musk will definitely go to Mars in his lifetime," Kalb wrote.