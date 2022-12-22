In viral tweet thread, parody writer claims she is the new Twitter CEO

Elon Musk's Twitter and the person who would be at the helm of the microblogging platform's company has everybody taking a chance at their fortune. While on Wednesday a research associate from MIT offered their services to run the company, Emmy-nominated comedy writer Bess Kalb is the latest who has taken a parody swing at the situation.
The question on who would run Twitter arose after Elon Musk on Sunday, 18 December started a poll on Twitter asking if he should resign as the ‘chief Twit’. Surprisingly, almost 58% Twitter users voted he should, following which Tesla chief Elon Musk announced that he would resign as the CEO of Twitter as soon as he ‘finds someone foolish enough to take the job!’
Kalb in a five-post parody thread on Twitter thanked Elon Musk for "taking a chance" on her. "Can finally announce: I am humbled, honored, and frankly still in shock to be the new CEO of Twitter," Kalb wrote tagging Elon Musk.
Her post doesn't immediately come across as parody.
As the thread goes on, the parodic intent of the tweet is clear as she lampoons Elon Musk. "He is so much more than the apartheid profiteer heir of an emerald mine owner who openly hates him, he is a man whose current only friend is Jared Kushner. I know that with his level of know-how and unimpeachable foresight, Elon Musk will definitely go to Mars in his lifetime," Kalb wrote.
She went on, "Though he can only conceive children in a laboratory setting no matter how many women he impregnates and his facelifts are melting, I will show up for Twitter the way he shows up year after year for the Met Gala despite turning his nose up at "Media Elites" when they mock him."
"I am also finally able to disclose, Elon made over $68,000 from his flagship innovation Twitter Blue! We at Twitter thank him for that smart and lucrative idea and wish him the best in his future projects. We know they will be great and only explode a handful of people," she wrote in conclusion.
This is the first time Musk has mentioned stepping down as chief of the social media platform, after Twitter users voted for him to resign in a poll, which the billionaire launched on Sunday evening.
