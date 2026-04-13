'In war times, artists shouldn't...': Pakistan's Geo News after receiving show-cause notice over Asha Bhosle's tribute

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Monday issued a show-cause notice to broadcaster Geo News for airing a tribute to singer Asha Bhosle, according to Azhar Abbas, the channel’s managing director and president of the Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors in Pakistan.

Azhar mentioned that during times of war and conflict, art and artists must not suffer, as intellectuals, musicians, and creators are often the voices that oppose hatred and division and help unite people.

“It has always been customary to revisit and celebrate the work of iconic artists when reporting on them. In fact, for an artist of Asha Bhosle’s stature, we should have shared even more of her timeless and memorable songs than we did. Yet, Pakistan’s electronic media regulator, PEMRA, has chosen to restrict this," Azhar said on X.

He further stated, "Art, like knowledge, is a shared heritage of humanity and it should not be confined by borders. Asha Bhosle herself admired Pakistan’s legendary singer Noor Jahan, whom she fondly called her “elder sister.” She collaborated with Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and brought to life the poetry of great Urdu poets like Nasir Kazmi.”

“In times of war and conflict, art and artists should not become casualties. Intellectuals, musicians, and creators are often the very voices that stand against hatred and division, and the ones who bring people closer together,” he added.

What did PEMRA notice say? The PEMRA notice was issued to Geo News on Sunday, pointing to the channel’s broadcast of Indian songs and film visuals while reporting on Asha Bhosle’s death.

It described the move as a “wilful defiance [of] the judgment of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of Pakistan… wherein airing of Indian content was prohibited”

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The Pakistan Supreme Court had imposed the ban on Indian content on television channels in 2018.

According to the notice, Geo’s broadcast violated Section 20(f) of the PEMRA Ordinance, 2002, which requires channels to follow approved programme and advertisement codes and maintain an internal monitoring committee to ensure compliance. The regulator has summoned Geo News CEO Mir Ibrahim Rehman to appear on April 27 and has directed the channel to submit a written explanation within 14 days on why legal action should not be taken.

Asha Bhosle's death Draped in the Tricolour, the mortal remains of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle were kept at her Mumbai residence on Monday for the public to pay their last respects, as the nation mourned the loss of one of its most iconic voices.

The veteran singer died on Sunday at the age of 92 at Breach Candy Hospital, bringing to a close a remarkable career that spanned more than eight decades. She was accorded state honours, with her body wrapped in the national flag, reflecting her immense contribution to Indian music and culture.

Visuals from her residence showed a steady stream of visitors, including family members, members of the film industry, officials, and fans, arriving to offer their tributes. The atmosphere remained solemn, marked by silence and prayers as state personnel conducted the ceremonial arrangements.