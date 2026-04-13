'In war times, artists shouldn't...': Pakistan's Geo News after receiving show-cause notice over Asha Bhosle's tribute

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Monday issued a show-cause notice to broadcaster Geo News for airing a tribute to singer Asha Bhosle, according to Azhar Abbas, the channel’s managing director and president of the Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors in Pakistan.

Azhar mentioned that during times of war and conflict, art and artists must not suffer, as intellectuals, musicians, and creators are often the voices that oppose hatred and division and help unite people.

Advertisement

“It has always been customary to revisit and celebrate the work of iconic artists when reporting on them. In fact, for an artist of Asha Bhosle’s stature, we should have shared even more of her timeless and memorable songs than we did. Yet, Pakistan’s electronic media regulator, PEMRA, has chosen to restrict this," Azhar said on X.

He further stated, "Art, like knowledge, is a shared heritage of humanity and it should not be confined by borders. Asha Bhosle herself admired Pakistan’s legendary singer Noor Jahan, whom she fondly called her “elder sister.” She collaborated with Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and brought to life the poetry of great Urdu poets like Nasir Kazmi.”

“In times of war and conflict, art and artists should not become casualties. Intellectuals, musicians, and creators are often the very voices that stand against hatred and division, and the ones who bring people closer together,” he added.

What did PEMRA notice say? The PEMRA notice was issued to Geo News on Sunday, pointing to the channel’s broadcast of Indian songs and film visuals while reporting on Asha Bhosle’s death.

Advertisement

It described the move as a “wilful defiance [of] the judgment of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of Pakistan… wherein airing of Indian content was prohibited”

Also Read | Asha Bhosle carved out space for a different kind of voice in Indian cinema

The Pakistan Supreme Court had imposed the ban on Indian content on television channels in 2018.

According to the notice, Geo’s broadcast violated Section 20(f) of the PEMRA Ordinance, 2002, which requires channels to follow approved programme and advertisement codes and maintain an internal monitoring committee to ensure compliance. The regulator has summoned Geo News CEO Mir Ibrahim Rehman to appear on April 27 and has directed the channel to submit a written explanation within 14 days on why legal action should not be taken.

Asha Bhosle's death Draped in the Tricolour, the mortal remains of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle were kept at her Mumbai residence on Monday for the public to pay their last respects, as the nation mourned the loss of one of its most iconic voices.

Advertisement

The veteran singer died on Sunday at the age of 92 at Breach Candy Hospital, bringing to a close a remarkable career that spanned more than eight decades. She was accorded state honours, with her body wrapped in the national flag, reflecting her immense contribution to Indian music and culture.

Visuals from her residence showed a steady stream of visitors, including family members, members of the film industry, officials, and fans, arriving to offer their tributes. The atmosphere remained solemn, marked by silence and prayers as state personnel conducted the ceremonial arrangements.

Her last rites took place with full state honours at 4 pm today at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X