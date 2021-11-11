In world's first, Israel holds war games to prepare for more lethal Covid strain

"The State of Israel is in an excellent situation. We beat the fourth wave and we are on our way toward exiting the Delta variant. However, at the same time, we are always looking ahead and preparing for the continuation of the campaign, " Bennet said in a statement, adding, "We are not 'closing up shop'. Neither are we closing down the management systems and the order of battle against the virus."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}