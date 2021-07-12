In world's first, this country to administer mix of Sinovac and Astra Covid jabs

While countries from the U.K. to U.S. have been studying interchanging vaccines to address shortages and better combat new virus mutations, Thailand’s adoption of it as a state policy follows reports of hundreds of health workers getting infected even after being inoculated with Sinovac shots. The country is battling a flareup in infections that’s triggered lockdown-like measures in greater Bangkok area and other virus hotspots. It’s also seen snags in supplies, particularly of the Astra vaccine.

