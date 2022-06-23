Sue Forde, one of a growing number of black and minority ethnic yoga teachers and practitioners, pointed out that racism is a continuous challenge in British yoga organisations. Many members in the organisation experienced inappropriate touching of, and comments about, their bodies and hair in classes, as well as crass racial stereotypes, such as Indians being ‘naturally bendy’, and ignorance of yoga’s sacred texts, including the Bhagavad Gita. “Recently, in a class, this discussion sprang up about whether black women have a bigger tendency to a pelvic tilt. You think: ‘Oh, please don’t bring this into the yoga room,’" Forde commented, as quoted by Guardian.