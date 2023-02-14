Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  Income Tax raids at BBC offices to continue on 15 February: Report

Income Tax raids at BBC offices to continue on 15 February: Report

1 min read . 09:00 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee
A cameraman works outside a building having BBC offices, where income tax officials are conducting a search, in New Delhi, India, February 14, 2023. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

  • Following the raid by IT officials, opposition parties hit out at the Centre for saying the action was an attempt to 'intimidate' the broadcaster after it aired a documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

With BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai being raided by the Income Tax department on 14 February for alleged diversion of profits and irregularities in transfer pricing, the survey will continue at least till Wednesday, reported NDTV, adding the officials are expected to search all night at the offices.

As per the report, the taxmen are checking account details dating as far back as 2012.

"The Income Tax Authorities are currently at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and we are fully cooperating. We hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible," the BBC tweeted.

The IT officials seized the documents, phones and laptops of journalists during the raid. Also, few employees were allowed to leave six hours after the searches began.

ALSO READ: IT raids on BBC offices: Left attacks Centre, calls it standard tactic of Modi govt

Following the raid by IT officials, opposition parties hit out at the Centre for saying the action was an attempt to 'intimidate' the broadcaster after it aired a documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The Left accuses the government of being "notorious for attacking everyone who criticises and exposes its communal-fascist policies".

"It may be recalled here that BBC has recently telecast the documentary, 'The Modi Question'. This has annoyed the Modi government which did not allow its telecast in universities and other places," it said in a statement.

Congress has reacted to searches at the BBC office and has called it an “undeclared emergency."

In a tweet, it wrote “First came the BBC documentary, it was banned. Now IT has raided BBC. undeclared emergency."

With agency inputs.

