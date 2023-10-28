Incoming Maldives president says ‘very successful’ talks underway for removal of Indian troops
Maldives negotiates with India to remove military presence.
Maldives has started discussion with India for the removal of the latter's military presence in the region. President-elect Mohamed Muizzu said negotiations were underway and had been “very successful already". Around 75 Indian military officials are currently based out of the country and maintain New Delhi-sponsored radar stations and surveillance aircraft. Indian warships help patrol Maldives’ exclusive economic zone.