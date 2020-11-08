Increase Covid-19 surveillance at animal-human interface: WHO

New Delhi: The World Health Organization (WHO) has advised all countries to enhance surveillance for Covid-19 at the animal-human interface, where susceptible animal reservoirs are identified.

The guidance comes after 214 human cases of covid-19 were identified in Denmark with SARS-CoV-2 variants associated with farmed minks, including 12 cases with a unique variant, reported on 5 November. The new variant had a combination of mutations, or changes that have not been previously observed, the WHO said.

WHO has also advised all countries to increase the sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 viruses where possible and sharing the sequence data internationally.

Available evidence suggests that the virus is predominantly transmitted between people through respiratory droplets and close contact, but there are also examples of transmission between humans and animals. Several animals that have been in contact with infected humans, such as minks, dogs, domestic cats, lions and tigers, have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

So far, six countries, namely Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Italy and the United States of America have reported SARS-CoV-2 in farmed minks to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE).

“It remains a concern when any animal virus spills in to the human population, or when an animal population could contribute to amplifying and spreading a virus affecting humans," said WHO.

“As viruses move between human and animal populations, genetic modifications in the virus can occur. These changes can be identified through whole genome sequencing, and when found, experiments can study the possible implications of these changes on the disease in humans," the global public health agency added.

The WHO said that countries should strengthen farming biosafety and biosecurity measures around known animal reservoirs in order to limit the risk of zoonotic events associated with SARS-CoV-2. This includes infection prevention and control measures for animal workers, farm visitors and those who may be involved in animal husbandry or culling.

India too is on high alert after the development as the number of covid-19 breached the 8.5 million mark on Sunday. At least 45,674 persons tested positive for covid-19 in last 24 hours taking the total tally to 85,13,011.

However, the new daily cases have been trending downward since 15th of October, the government said. The active caseload in the country is 5,12,665 on Sunday contributing 6.03% of India’s total positive cases, indicating a sustained downward trend.

Over 76% of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs. According to union health ministry, Kerala reported 7,201 cases in the last 24 hours followed closely by Delhi with 6,953 cases. Maharashtra has come a distant third with 3,959 new cases in last one day.

Around 559 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours taking the toll 1,27, 105. Of these, ten States/UTs account for nearly 79%. More than 26.8% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (150 deaths). Delhi and West Bengal follow with 79 and 58 new deaths, respectively, the union health ministry said.

The central government earlier in August advised all states to strengthen scrutiny over slaughter houses and wildlife consumption, as a preventive measure against zoonotic diseases like coronavirus— that are transmitted from animals to humans. The apex food regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had also warned that non-compliance of the government rules will lead to cancellation of licences of the slaughterhouses since the laxity may heighten risk of such diseases.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via