Increase grace periods of H-1B, L-1 visas, Biden administration urged

The Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) has urged the Biden administration to extend H-1B and L1/5 grace periods, following layoffs in the tech sector that have rendered thousands of Indian-American IT professionals jobless. Indian IT professionals make up a large proportion of the recipients of H-1B and other work visas granted to skilled foreign workers, and many of them are scrambling to find new jobs within the stipulated period under their work visas following the termination of their employment to stay in the country.

