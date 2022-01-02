MUMBAI : The rising number of Omicron cases is expected to again hit air traffic across airports, especially the already curtailed flow of international passengers, and prolong recovery in demand. Fresh restrictions by various state governments will also affect passenger movement, according to industry executives.

The curtailed passenger traffic, which has already been impacted since the coronavirus outbreak in 2020, has adversely affected the cash flow of airports. This has led to operators struggling to continue operation of facilities, meet interest obligations, and maintain service quality.

Indian airports continue to suffer losses largely owing to the severe restrictions on the international sector. The impact of Omicron will be seen in the coming days, say experts. The footfall of international travellers has already declined.

“Airports have already suffered in the last one year because of reduced inflows from almost all revenue streams (aero as well as non- aero) and continued outflows towards expenses of fixed nature," said Satyan Nayar, secretary general of the Association of Private Airport Operators (APAO).

Most public private partnership (PPP) airports are undertaking expansion of their infrastructure and capacity and have planned significant capital investment for this, Nayar said. “These expansions are likely to be affected by the substantially lower cash flows," he added.

Omicron has had limited impact on Indian airports, according to credit ratings agency ICRA. The average number of daily passengers from 1 to 20 December 2021, was 360,000, compared with 370,000 from 15 to 30 November 2021.

For weeks beginning 6 December 2021, and 13 December 2021, the average number of daily passengers was 360,000, compared with 350,000 in the week beginning 29 November 2021, and 370,000 in the week beginning 22 November 2021, according to ICRA.

However, on 6 December, only 21 Omicron cases were reported in India. This rose to 38 on December 13.

“Airports are finding it difficult to sustain operations, meet interest obligations, and maintain the high airport service quality levels, as airport revenue generation is directly linked to traffic levels," Nayar said.

Before Omicron hit the country, domestic traffic was expected to reach pre-covid levels by the first or second quarter the fiscal starting 1 April 2022, said Kapil Kaul, chief executive officer (CEO), advisory firm CAPA India.

“Now it will depend on the impact of Omicron. Recovery in international traffic is unlikely before FY24 as of now," Kaul said.

