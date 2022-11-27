Increased nervousness around investments in China, says Norway’s ambassador to India

What I see today is rapidly increasing cooperation between Norway and India. Trade has doubled since I arrived in India three years ago and this year also looks promising. We have worked on an “India Strategy" that was developed in 2018 and was implemented in 2019. We have identified areas of particular importance for cooperation. The first was democracy and development of a rules-based international order. Then we have Oceans, climate, energy and higher education among others. We’re in the middle of a major climate crisis. Norway is very ambitious about being as green a country as possible. But if India doesn’t succeed we will not succeed. Norway has just 5 million inhabitants while India’s population is 350 times that size. However, we have some strengths like oceans and energy and there is some basis of cooperation there. Since oceans have always been at the heart of the Norwegian economy, we’re particular strong with that. Over 80% of our exports come from ocean-related industries like petroleum and fishing. This focus on oceans, climate and energy drives our cooperation with India. We have established a task-force on sustainable blue economy and we have implemented projects in integrated ocean management. We’re cooperating on several projects on marine litter like single-use plastics. We are also developing cooperation on green shipping. We have established a similar task force on energy and renewables. We have a wide range of actors on the Indian side: the Ministries of renewable energy, power and petroleum and natural gas. On our side, we have the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Oil and Energy and the Ministry Environment among others.

