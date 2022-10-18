Russia’s multiple strikes left many parts of Ukraine sunk into darkness due to a broken energy supply on Tuesday. Russia targeted power stations in many cities in Ukraine. However, Ukraine has claimed that Moscow also targeted water infrastructure in many cities.
The west has called a sudden increase in strikes by Ukraine a calculated attempt to disrupt and demoralise. As of now, nearly, 1,100 Ukrainian towns are without energy supply due to Russian strikes.
Calling out on increased Russian attacks on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia is continuously trying to terrorise and kill civilians. "Since Oct 10, 30% of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed, causing massive blackouts across the country," he wrote on Twitter.
"The situation is critical now across the country ... the whole country needs to prepare for electricity, water, and heating outages," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian president's office, told Ukrainian television.
The missile attacks that were done in many Ukrainian cities also caused casualties. One death was reported when a Russian missile targeted a residential area in the southern river port of Mykolaiv to rubble. This was not the only death reported as two more people lost their lives in a strike in Kyiv.
Due to continuous air strikes from Russia, people had to face power cuts in parts of Kyiv, the Zhytomyr region situated in the west of the capital, and Dnipro. Notably, Zhytomyr is also far from the war zone area just like Mykolaiv.
Ukraine increased air strikes after sending swarms of drones
Apart from the reports of multiple air strikes in Ukraine, there has been no confirmed nationwide death due to the attack. It is worth noting that Russia significantly increased the number of airstrikes after it sent swarms of drones to attack infrastructure in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.There has been no official confirmation of the number of deaths by the Ukrainian government.
On the other hand, Russia has completely rejected the claims of targeting civilians in its attacks. However, there are reports of Russia destroying villages, towns, and even cities in Ukraine in the name of security against NATO.
Russia knocked down Ukraine’s Zhytomyr and Mykolaiv
Russian strikes impacted Ukraine's Zhytomyr and Mykolaiv cities adversely. Apart from the two cities, there were multiple strikes in other parts of the country as well.
According to Zhytomyr’s Mayor, the city's power and water supply were completely disrupted due to air strikes done on Tuesday. Along with this, an energy facility situated in the city of Dnipro was turned into rubble after being targeted by two explosions, reported Reuters.
The news agency also reported multiple blasts in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv. The blasts killed two people and injured one in the capital. In addition to Kyiv, Kharkiv was also targeted by Russian air strikes. The power facilities of Kharkiv were damaged by the air strikes.
Apart from its highly populated cities, Ukraine’s key strategic port Mykolaiv also suffered a major blow when three explosions took place in the early hours of Tuesday. Reuters reported the complete demolition of a residential building in the port city.
"In Mykolaiv, the enemy destroyed a residential building with S-300 missiles. A person died. There was also a strike at the flower market, the chestnut park. I wonder what the Russian terrorists were fighting against at these peaceful facilities?" Zelensky said.
The Russian regions which surround Ukraine, Kursk, and Belgorod regions, also reported cross-border shelling.
Strikes Russia’s revenge for alleged Ukrainian attack on the bridge
The increased air strikes in Ukraine can be seen as Russia’s revenge for what it calls a Ukrainian attack on the bridge which was a major connection between Crimea and Russia, according to Reuters. At least three deaths were reported in the incident which has not been claimed by Ukraine.
Earlier this month, Russia appointed General Sergei Surovikin as the overall commander of Moscow's forces in Ukraine. Surovikin is nicknamed "General Armageddon" by the Russian media because of his brutal actions in war zones. He acted accordingly by carrying out the biggest wave of missile strikes against Ukraine since the Russian invasion.
"The new general commanding the Russian operation is wasting some of his most potent and valuable weapon systems against civilian targets hundreds of miles away from ... the front line," said British Armed Forces minister James Heappey to BBC Radio.
