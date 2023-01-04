Incursions along Indo-Tibet border are by China: Tibetan official

All incursions along the Indo-Tibetan border have been one-sided and by China, said President of the Tibetan Government-in-exile Penpa Tsering on Tuesday. He was speaking in the context of recent clashes at Tawang and at Ladakh between the Indian Army and China's PLA.
“Tibet had signed the treaty of 1914 which set the border between his homeland and India along the McMohan line, Tawang is an integral part of India. We know all incursions are happening from the Chinese side," the President told PTI.
“Till 1959, there was no border between India and China; it was with Tibet … We are signatories to the 1914 Simla agreement between British India and Tibet and we stand very firm on the McMohan line as the legitimate border," he added.
Tsering further said, “We fully recognise Tawang to be an integral part of India."
Dalai Lama, the then head of the Tibetan government had fled Lhasa for India in 1959 after an uprising by Tibetans which was brutally crushed by China’s People’s Liberation Army, as per PTI reports.
Though Communist China invaded Tibet in 1950, the Dalai Lama’s government continued to function with an army of its own in an arrangement with the Beijing which designated Tibet as an autonomous region.
Border disputes with India came to the fore after the Lama's escape with his followers when the Chinese contested the McMohan line through statements.
“China’s belligerence is without any provocation from the Indian side," the President said, adding that “India standing up to its position sends a very strong message to China."
Indian and Chinese troops clashed at Yangtse, north east of Tawang, in a hand to hand combat which left several soldiers injured on both sides.
