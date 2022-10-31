Ind vs SA match: Ashwin did not Mankad David Miller, who eventually won it for South Africa2 min read . 09:28 AM IST
Even though the South African team won against India with two balls to spare, it was not easy for the chasing team.
Ravichandran Ashwin had a golden chance to help India but he did not do it by choice. At least, that’s what many social media users believe. All Indian batters, with the exception of Suryakumar Yadav, failed to add any substantial to the scoreboard. India managed just 133 on the board, and South Africa was shaky at the start.
It was the first time SA beat India in an ICC event since 2011 when the Proteas defeated Indian in Nagpur in the 50-over World Cup. Even though the South African team won with two balls to spare, it was not easy for the chasing team.
South African was two down for just three runs. Eventually, they were 24/3, and things suddenly looked promising for India. However, it was David Miller’s unbeaten 59 off 46 balls that made all the difference, not to forget the contribution of Aiden Markram (52).
Now, some users on social media are fuming because Ravichandran Ashwin had a chance to run Miller out, but the former chose not to. Ashwin had a chance to do a Mankad on the South African batter. However, the Indian spinner preferred to spare him while giving him a subtle warning.
Following more than 30 runs in his first three overs, Ashwin was assigned to bowl the 18th over. Before stealing a single, Miller struck him for two massive straight sixes. Then, Ashwin got the chance to Mankad the in-form batsman, but he chose not to do it.
ICC shared the video in its official Instagram channel. People are now wondering why Ashwin did not do it because it could have changed the outcome of the match. In fact, Ashwin is no stranger to Mankading batsmen. In IPL 2019, he did it to Jos Butler, and late cricketing legend Shane Warne called it “disgraceful". In IPL 2020, however, Ashwin chose not to Mankad Aaron Finch.
The Vinoo Mankad technique of dismissal, which is lawful but widely regarded as violating the spirit of the game unless the batsman has been warned beforehand, is named after a former Indian player.
In order to sweep the three-match series, the Indian women's team defeated England at Lord's earlier in September. Deepti Sharma's Mankad of Charlie Dean became the focal point of the entire conversation around the game. While Indian fans had a field day on Twitter, England fans and commentators found the situation upsetting.
