ICC shared the video in its official Instagram channel. People are now wondering why Ashwin did not do it because it could have changed the outcome of the match. In fact, Ashwin is no stranger to Mankading batsmen. In IPL 2019, he did it to Jos Butler, and late cricketing legend Shane Warne called it “disgraceful". In IPL 2020, however, Ashwin chose not to Mankad Aaron Finch.