Independence Day 2023: US lawmakers to attend PM Modi's address at Red Fort

Independence Day 2023: US lawmakers to attend PM Modi's address at Red Fort1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST
US lawmakers are travelling to India to be present at Red Fort during PMs address
A diverse delegation of US lawmakers, representing both sides of the political spectrum, is making its way to India to take part in several events, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the historic Red Fort on August 15.
As reported by PTI, this notable group is being led by Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna and Congressman Michael Waltz.
Their leadership stems from their roles as co-chairs of the bipartisan Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, as stated in an official announcement.
The lawmakers will visit Red Fort where the Prime Minister will address the nation on August 15th, India’s Independence Day.
As per the press release, they will meet with business, tech, government, and Bollywood leaders in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and New Delhi and visit Raj Ghat, a historic memorial dedicated to Gandhi.
Khanna and Waltz will be joined by Congressmen Deborah Ross, Kat Cammack, Shri Thanedar, and Jasmine Crockett along with Rich McCormick and Ed Case. For Congressman Khanna, this is history coming full circle, PTI reported.
“His grandfather Amarnath Vidyalankar was an Indian freedom fighter who spent four years in jail alongside Gandhi and later was part of India’s first parliament," said the statement issued on Monday.
“As co-chairs of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, we are proud to lead a bipartisan delegation to India. We will be there to discuss how to strengthen economic and defense ties between our two counties, the oldest and largest democracies," Khanna said.
“Both of us believe that the US-India relationship will be a defining one of the 21st century. India is a key partner in ensuring multipolarity in Asia and the denial of China as a hegemon," he said.
Khanna further added, “We must continue to strive to make progress and build our partnership based on our shared founding values of democracy, freedom of the press and assembly, and human rights. This delegation is a historic opportunity to drive further collaboration and advance shared aims."
In the earlier part of this year, Khanna and Waltz organized a groundbreaking summit in the US Congress focusing on US-India relations. The summit comprised discussions and speeches involving governmental figures, experts, as well as leaders from the Indian-American community across the nation.
(With inputs from PTI)
