India, 4 more countries contributed to half of under-5 deaths in 2019: UNICEF

“If current trends continue, 53 countries will not be able to meet the under-five mortality Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) target (at least as low as 25 deaths per 1,000 live births) and more than 60 countries are falling behind in achieving the neonatal mortality target (at least as low as 12 deaths per 1,000 live births) to end preventable child deaths by 2030," the report said adding if all countries were to meet the SDG under-five mortality target, 11 million deaths would be averted from 2020 to 2030.