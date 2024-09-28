India a ’blessing’, Iran a ’curse’: Israel’s Netanyahu holds two maps at UN to show difference

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who vowed to fight Lebanese Hezbollah and defeat Hamas in the Gaza Strip while addressing the UN General Assembly on Friday, held up two maps showing India as 'Blessing' and Iran as ‘Curse’.

The 'Curse' map showed Iran, Iraq, Syria and Yemen painted in black. Whereas, the ‘Blessing’ map showed Egypt, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, and India painted in green.

The Israeli Prime Minister said that the ‘Curse' map’ shows an arc of terror Iran has created and imposed from the Indian Ocean to the Mediterranean.

Netanyahu added that Iran's malignant arc has shut down international waterways. “It cuts off trade, destroys millions of nations from within, and inflicts misery on millions. ”

“The ‘Blessing’ map shows Israel and its Arab partners forming a land bridge connecting Asia and Europe between the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea. Across this bridge, we will lay rail lines, energy pipelines, and fibre optic cables, which will serve the betterment of 2 billion people,” said Netanyahu.

Stating that if you think this dark map is only a curse to Israel, Netanyahu added, “Then you should think again, because Iran's aggression, if it's not checked, will endanger every single country in the Middle East and many countries in the rest of the world.”

Showing both the maps while holding them in each hand, Netanyahu said, “On the one hand, there is a bright blessing, a future of hope, and on the other hand, a dark future of despair is there.”

The Prime Minister said that Iran seeks to impose its radicalism well beyond the Middle East and that's why it funds terror networks on five continents and builds ballistic missiles for nuclear warheads to threaten the entire world.

While addressing the UN, Netanyahu said that Israel will continue degrading Hezbollah until all their objectives are met and added that it has every right to remove the threat and return its citizens to their homes safely.