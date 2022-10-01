India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia’s illegal referendums4 min read . Updated: 01 Oct 2022, 05:41 AM IST
Of the 15-nation Council, 10 nations voted for the resolution while China, Gabon, India and Brazil abstained.
India has abstained on a draft resolution tabled in the UN Security Council which condemned Russia’s "illegal referenda" and annexation of four Ukrainian territories.