India accused of targeted killings in Pakistan, report alleges link to PM Modi's office
Indian intelligence agency RAW, allegedly controlled by PM Modi's office, carried out assassinations abroad targeting terrorists living on foreign soil. The killings in Pakistan since 2020 involved Indian sleeper cells operating from the UAE, recruiting jihadists and local criminals for the job.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office ordered the assassination of individuals in neighbouring Pakistan, Indian and Pakistani intelligence operatives have told the Guardian. According to the report, the Research & Analysis Wing (RAW), an agency that is directly controlled by PM Modi's office, had undertaken the strategy to “eliminate terrorists living on foreign soil".