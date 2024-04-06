Pakistan on Saturday denounced the provocative remarks made by Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, saying the country's ruling dispensation resorts to hateful rhetoric to fuel “hyper-nationalistic" sentiments, and unapologetically exploiting such discourse for electoral gains.

“Such myopic an irresponsible behaviour not only undermines regional peace but also impedes the prospects of constructive engagement in the long term," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan in an official statement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday reacted to a report that claimed India's Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) had undertaken the strategy to “eliminate terrorists living on foreign soil".

“If any terrorist will try to disturb India from any neighbouring country or try to conduct any terror activities in India, we will always give a befitting reply to them," the minister had said.

(Please check back for more updates)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!