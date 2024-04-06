Active Stocks
Business News/ News / World/  ‘India admitting culpability’: Pakistan on Rajnath Singh's 'Pakistan mein ghus kar maarengey' remark
‘India admitting culpability’: Pakistan on Rajnath Singh's 'Pakistan mein ghus kar maarengey' remark

Written By Alka Jain

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said in an interview, ‘If any terrorist will run towards Pakistan [from India], Pakistan mein ghus ke marenge….’

Pakistan denounces the provocative remarks made by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. Premium
Pakistan denounces the provocative remarks made by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

Pakistan on Saturday denounced the provocative remarks made by Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, saying the country's ruling dispensation resorts to hateful rhetoric to fuel “hyper-nationalistic" sentiments, and unapologetically exploiting such discourse for electoral gains. 

“Such myopic an irresponsible behaviour not only undermines regional peace but also impedes the prospects of constructive engagement in the long term," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan in an official statement. 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday reacted to a report that claimed India's Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) had undertaken the strategy to “eliminate terrorists living on foreign soil".

“If any terrorist will try to disturb India from any neighbouring country or try to conduct any terror activities in India, we will always give a befitting reply to them," the minister had said. 

 

(Please check back for more updates)

Published: 06 Apr 2024, 12:59 PM IST
