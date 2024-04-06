‘India admitting culpability’: Pakistan on Rajnath Singh's 'Pakistan mein ghus kar maarengey' remark
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said in an interview, ‘If any terrorist will run towards Pakistan [from India], Pakistan mein ghus ke marenge….’
Pakistan on Saturday denounced the provocative remarks made by Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, saying the country's ruling dispensation resorts to hateful rhetoric to fuel “hyper-nationalistic" sentiments, and unapologetically exploiting such discourse for electoral gains.