The Embassy of India in Beirut, Lebanon, has issued an advisory for Indian nationals residing there.

In an official release, theEmbassy of India in Beirut said, "In view of the recent escalations in the region, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Lebanon. All Indian nationals in Lebanon are advised to exercise caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with Embassy of India in Beirut through thier email id: cons.beirut@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +96176860128."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Lebanese militant group backed by Iran, Hezbollah confirmed that a senior commander was killed in Beirut following an unusual airstrike by Israel. The group had previously stated that Fouad Shukur was present in the building during the attack on Tuesday, and they were conducting search operations in the debris to ascertain his fate.

Hezbollah's announcement came after an overnight strike in Tehran that killed Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, which Hamas and Iran blamed on Israel.

Israel announced late Tuesday that it had targeted and killed Shukur, whom it accused of orchestrating a recent rocket attack in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that resulted in the deaths of 12 youths.

Additionally, the United States holds Shukur responsible for planning and carrying out the bombing of a Marine Corps barracks in Lebanon in 1983, which claimed the lives of 241 American service members.

Though Hezbollah issued a rare denial of involvement in the rocket attack Saturday in the town of Majdal Shams, Israel holds the militant group responsible. “Hezbollah crossed a red line," Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant posted on the platform X shortly after Tuesday's strike.

For the past 10 months, the two sides have engaged in near-daily exchanges of strikes amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza. However, they have generally maintained a low-level conflict that was not expected to escalate into full-scale war.

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health reported that Tuesday's strike in a southern suburb of Beirut resulted in 74 injuries, with some individuals critically wounded. The injured were transported to nearby hospitals, including Bahman Hospital, which issued an urgent call for blood donations following the blast.