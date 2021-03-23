India, Afghanistan resolve to deepen economic and trade links

India has invested more than $ 3 billion in stabilising Afghanistan economically, in reconstruction and relief work in the war torn country since 2001 when US led troops drove the Taliban out of Kabul. Almost two decades on, the US is to exit Afghanistan with Washington reaching an agreement with the Taliban that the Afghan government was not party to in February last year. India has steadfastly stood by the Ghani government. In a bid to stabilise Afghanistan economically, India is speeding up the development of Chabahar port in Iran that will result in landlocked Afghanistan and Central Asia using the Iranian port to trade with India and other countries.