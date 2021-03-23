Subscribe
Home >News >World >India, Afghanistan resolve to deepen economic and trade links

India, Afghanistan resolve to deepen economic and trade links

**EDS: TWITTER IMAGE POSTED BY @DrSJaishankar ON MONDAY, MARCH 22, 2021** New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammed Haneef Atmar during a meeting, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_22_2021_000324B)
Elizabeth Roche

  • We will continue to work with India on our trade and economic cooperation regardless of the peace process, Afghanistan's foreign minister said
  • India has invested more than $ 3 billion in stabilising Afghanistan economically, in reconstruction and relief work in the war torn country since 2001

New Delhi: India and Afghanistan have resolved to deepen their economic and trade links despite uncertainties in the way to finding a solution to the conflict in the war torn country.

In New Delhi on a three day visit, Afghanistan’s foreign minister Haneef Atmar said President Ashraf Ghani was willing to look at early presidential elections, four years ahead of the end of his second five year term, to bring in a new government the rebel Taliban was ready to accept participation in polls. Ghani is to unveil this proposal at a meeting in Turkey next month, one of the several meetings planned aimed at bringing peace to Afghanistan. Ghani’s proposal is a counter to one put forth by the new Biden administration that looks at setting up an interim government in Afghanistan.

The twists and turns in the process notwithstanding, Atmar said that trade ties with India would continue.

“We will continue to work with India on our trade and economic cooperation regardless of the peace process," Atmar told reporters at a press conference in New Delhi. “It has been there for millennia and will be there. We will make sure it happens in a more efficient and beneficial manner," he said.

India has invested more than $ 3 billion in stabilising Afghanistan economically, in reconstruction and relief work in the war torn country since 2001 when US led troops drove the Taliban out of Kabul. Almost two decades on, the US is to exit Afghanistan with Washington reaching an agreement with the Taliban that the Afghan government was not party to in February last year. India has steadfastly stood by the Ghani government. In a bid to stabilise Afghanistan economically, India is speeding up the development of Chabahar port in Iran that will result in landlocked Afghanistan and Central Asia using the Iranian port to trade with India and other countries.

The two countries have also agreed to form “specialized working groups in various fields to strengthen economic and development cooperation and to follow up on the planned projects at technical levels," a statement from the Afghan embassy said.

As part of a strategic partnership agreement signed between India and Afghanistan in 2011, the two countries had agreed to develop regional infrastructure projects besides help integrate the Afghan economy with that of the region.

Atmar said that in his talks with Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar on Monday, they had discussed the need to “review the progress we have made so far and to look at new measures with the purpose of expanding our relations."

“So we will take the discussion ahead and specially looking at some critical areas -- the immediate one will be vaccine cooperation, the second is trade and transit including Chabahar and the third is regional connectivity that Afghanistan and India are committed to and frankly speaking with the joint work of India and Afghanistan now we have an increasingly committed central Asia," he added.

