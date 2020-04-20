India, Afghanistan stand together against coronavirus: Modi

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India and Afghanistan shared a special friendship with both countries standing together against terrorism. The two neighbours would also stand together in the fight against the novel coronavirus, Modi said in a Twitter post.

The comments came in response to a message posted by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.





“Thank you my friend Prime Minister @narendramodi , and thank you India for providing 500K tablets of hydroxychloroquine, 100K tablets of paracetamol, and 75,000 metric tons of wheat that the first consignment of it (5,000) will reach AFG in a day or so, for the Afghan people," Ghani said.

Afghanistan is one of the 55 countries that New Delhi has sent hydoxychloroquine (HCQ) tablets – seen as a drug that aids in the treatment of covid-19 patients. New Delhi had also separately sent wheat consignments to Afghanistan via the Chabahar port in Iran.

Also thanking India for sending HCQ was Kazakh president Qasym-Jomart Toqayev.

“Sincerely thank the Government of India and personally Prime Minister @NarendraModi for the donation of medical supplies to Kazakhstan to contain the coronavirus. This high mark of friendship & solidarity is made even at a time when India banned export of drugs abroad," Toqayev said in a Twitter post.

“Thank you President Tokayev @TokayevKZ for your warm words. India and Kazakhstan are strategic partners and cooperation and demonstration of solidarity during such challenging times further strengthens the bond of friendship between the two countries," Modi said in response on Twitter.