India, Afghanistan to share expertise in public service recruitment

India, Afghanistan to share expertise in public service recruitment

1 min read . 06:53 PM IST Staff Writer

  • An MoU between UPSC of India and Independent Administrative Reforms and Civil Services Commission, Afghanistan will be signed as part of this initiative
  • The agreement will encompass areas like exchange of experience on modern approach to public service recruitment, and selection

New Delhi: The union cabinet Tuesday approved signing of an agreement between India and Afghanistan to share resources and expertise in public service recruitment.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) of India and Independent Administrative Reforms and Civil Services Commission (IARCSC), Afghanistan will be signed as part of this initiative.

“The MoU will strengthen the relationship between IARCSC and UPSC. It will facilitate sharing of experience and expertise of both the parties in the area of recruitment," a cabinet statement said.

The agreement will encompass areas like exchange of experience on modern approach to public service recruitment, and selection, particularly the functions of the UPSC and the IARCSC. It will promote exchange of information and expertise around usage “of IT in the preparation of written exams and holding of computer based recruitment tests and online examinations".

Besides, it shall enable sharing of experience in Single Window System for expeditious scrutiny and speedy disposal of applications and organise training of officials.

