India aims to copy China, but not in lending-by-app craze

The Chinese regulators let banks outsource not just loan distribution but practically all credit-risk management to unregulated software and hardware firms. As a result, they pocketed bulk of the profit. By contrast, the RBI is signaling it would be more comfortable with interest margins split roughly down the middle — between banks that are providing the funds and the digital platforms originating loans and collecting payments. In case the firm behind the app guarantees some of the lender’s loss from a bad loan, the central bank’s rules on securitization of assets will apply. Basically, the RBI doesn’t want credit risk to grow in the shadows — where it has no control.

