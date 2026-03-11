India allows first passive euthanasia: How Supreme Court's ruling for Harish Rana compares to laws around the world

For 13 years, Harish Rana lay motionless in a persistent vegetative state, kept alive by a feeding tube while his parents spent their savings, sold their home and fought court after court for the right to let their son die with dignity. On 11 March 2026, India's Supreme Court finally said yes, and in doing so, made history.

Who Is Harish Rana and what did the Supreme Court decide? Harish Rana, a 32-year-old man, has remained in an irreversible vegetative state for 13 years after suffering a devastating fall from a building. He was an engineering student in Chandigarh when a fall from the fourth floor of his paying guest accommodation in August 2013 caused a severe traumatic brain injury.

Since then, Harish Rana has remained in a permanent vegetative state, experiencing sleep-wake cycles but showing no meaningful interaction with his surroundings.

Harish Rana's parents cared for him at home for over a decade, sustained entirely by artificial nutrition delivered through a feeding tube. Rana's parents spent years managing his medical treatment, including multiple hospitalisations, and at one point sold their house to continue funding his care, according to a Free Press Journal report.

The Supreme Court bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan delivered a landmark ruling allowing withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment, applying and clarifying the principles laid down in Common Cause v. Union of India.

The Supreme Court bench directed that the process of passive euthanasia be carried out in a manner that preserves dignity, and also waived the mandatory 30-day reconsideration period prescribed under earlier guidelines.

What the Supreme Court judges said Justice JB Pardiwala stated: "His family never left his side...to love someone is to care for them even in the darkest times." The Supreme Court bench observed with evident anguish that it could not “keep the boy in this stage for all time to come.”

A Supreme Court bench of Justices Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan allowed Rana's parents to withdraw medical support, holding that the key question in such cases is not whether death is in a patient's best interest, but whether continuing life-sustaining treatment serves the patient's best interest.

India's euthanasia law: What is and isn't permitted India permits passive euthanasia, the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment, but active euthanasia, which involves a direct intervention to end life, such as a lethal injection, remains entirely prohibited.

The ruling marks the first judicial implementation of the Supreme Court's landmark 2018 Constitution Bench decision in Common Cause v. Union of India, which recognised passive euthanasia and the right to die with dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The guidelines were subsequently updated in January 2023. The Harish Rana case is the first time those guidelines have actually been applied in practice — a gap of eight years between the law being established and its first use.

The path to this ruling was not straightforward. The petitioner first approached the Delhi High Court in 2024, seeking permission for passive euthanasia. The High Court reasoned that since Harshit Rana could sustain basic bodily functions independently, the question of passive euthanasia did not arise.

The Supreme Court overturned that logic, ruling that clinically assisted nutrition itself constitutes medical treatment and can therefore be withdrawn.

How India compares to countries where euthanasia is legal India's position- permitting passive euthanasia under strict judicial oversight whilst prohibiting active euthanasia- places it at the conservative end of a rapidly evolving global legal landscape.

As of 2025, active euthanasia is legal in Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Ecuador, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain and all six states of Australia.

These countries permit not merely the withdrawal of treatment, but a physician actively administering a lethal substance to end a patient's life - a far more expansive right than anything India currently recognises.

The Netherlands and Belgium represent the most permissive regimes globally. Belgium legalised euthanasia in 2002 for adults and in 2013 extended it to children, making it one of the few countries that also allows euthanasia for patients with mental illnesses, provided they still display a clear understanding of what the process entails.

In the Netherlands, duo-euthanasia, in which partners die together, is permitted; in 2023, 66 people, or 33 couples, chose this option.

Canada's framework, known as Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID), allows euthanasia for adults with a terminal illness that has made their death "reasonably foreseeable," with the Supreme Court ruling that it could also apply to those with non-terminal but grievous and incurable conditions.

In Australia, New Zealand, Canada and several US states, assisted dying laws are generally framed around medical aid, typically requiring that patients be terminally ill, mentally competent and assessed by two independent doctors.

In the United States, assisted suicide is legal in Colorado, Oregon, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, Vermont, Maine, New Jersey, California and the District of Columbia.

Switzerland occupies a unique position globally — it permits assisted suicide for non-residents, making it a destination for those travelling from countries where the practice remains illegal.

Active euthanasia illegal in most of Asia India is not alone in its restrictive stance. Active euthanasia remains illegal across most of Asia, Africa and Latin America. In Japan, euthanasia exists in a legal grey zone, neither explicitly legal nor criminalised, with unofficial requirements governing passive cases.

Active euthanasia is prohibited throughout the United Kingdom, though the House of Commons voted in favour of a bill legalising assisted dying in England on 20 June 2025. Ireland, too, continues to treat both euthanasia and assisted suicide as criminal offences.

What the Harish Rana ruling means for India's future euthanasia rules The Harish Rana case does not expand India's euthanasia law. It implements, for the first time, a law that already existed on paper. Active euthanasia remains firmly off the table.

What the ruling does do is establish that feeding tubes and nasogastric tubes are medical treatments, not basic care, a clarification with significant implications for future cases involving patients in persistent vegetative states.

About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.