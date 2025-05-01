India allows Pakistani nationals to exit from Attari border

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday amended its earlier directive that had ordered the closure of the border on April 30, now permitting Pakistani nationals to leave India via the Integrated Check Post at Attari.

The revised order takes immediate effect, subject to necessary clearances. All other passenger and goods movement remains suspended until further notice, said the release.

In an official release, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) noted, “In reference to Ministry of Home Affairs OM of even number dated 24 April 2025 on the above-mentioned subject, wherein it was ordered to close all types of incoming and outgoing passengers and movement of goods through the Integrated Check Post Attari with immediate effect, and permitting those who have crossed the border with valid endorsements to return through the route before 01 May 2025.”

The offiical release by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Centre announced a series of tough measures, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, downgrading diplomatic ties with Islamabad, and directing all Pakistanis on short-term visas to leave India or face legal action.

The release further added, “The order in the said OM has been reviewed and in partial modification of the said OM, it is now ordered that Pakistani nationals may be allowed to exit India to go into Pakistan from Integrated Check Post at Attari till further orders, with due clearances. This issues with the approval of the Competent Authority.”

786 Pakistanis leave India through Attari-Wagah border Earlier on Wednesday, ANI reported citing a senior official that 786 Pakistani nationals have exited India through the Attari-Wagah border crossing over six days starting April 24. During the same timeframe, 1,376 Indian nationals returned from Pakistan via the same route.

The government has issued a strong advisory urging Indian citizens to avoid travel to Pakistan and recommending those currently in the country to return to India as soon as possible.

"Many have departed via flights through Dubai or other indirect routes since there are no direct flights to Pakistan. We anticipate more Pakistani nationals will leave, as state police and central agencies are actively identifying their presence across the country," the official added, as reported by ANI.

A large-scale verification drive is currently underway across all states in coordination with central intelligence agencies. According to an official closely monitoring the situation, strict action will be taken against Pakistani nationals who remain in India beyond April 29, as their stay will be deemed illegal, ANI reported.

On April 24, the government issued a directive requiring Pakistani nationals to leave India by April 27, while those on medical visas were granted an extended deadline until April 29. However, individuals holding diplomatic, official, or long-term visas were exempt from the 'Leave India' notice. The deadline for Pakistani nationals on any of the 12 categories of short-term visas officially expired on Sunday.