India among top 5 accreditation systems in the world: Report
According to the index, India was ranked 21st in terms of metrology and ninth in standardisation.
India has been ranked fifth among 184 countries in terms of its accreditation system, according to the recently released Global Quality Infrastructure Index (GQII) 2021.
